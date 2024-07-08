Manahawkin Woman Admits To Stealing $178K+ From Long Beach Engineering Firm: Prosecutors

Dona Carlo-Tanzola, 51, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 1 to theft, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Monday, July 8. She's a former administrative assistant at Horn, Tyson & Yoder, Inc.

Long Beach Township police said Carlo-Tanzola deposited checks for the business into her personal bank accounts between May and November 2022. She also edited the business’s financial records and deleted paid invoices in client accounts.

Investigators said Carlo-Tanzola pocketed dozens of checks worth $178,774.35 "for her own personal benefit." She paid partial restitution once she was confronted about the theft.

Carlo-Tanzola was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was given her charges through a summons.

Prosecutors said they're recommending five years in state prison for Carlo-Tanzola. They're also asking for her to pay $139,698.56 in additional restitution.

Carlo-Tanzola was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Aug. 30.

