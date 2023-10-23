Man Wields Metal Pipe At 7-Eleven Clerk For Cigarettes In Lakewood: Police

Shawn Frederick entered the store located at 200 River Ave. in Lakewood wielding a metal pipe, police said.

He then advanced toward the store clerk who was standing behind the sales counter. Once at the counter, he gestured the pipe toward the clerk in a menacing manner with the intent to intimidate or cause fear, police said.

The clerk attempted to walk away but the suspect paralleled him on the outside of the counter forcing him to retreat back to his original position. Frederick then climbed over the counter and took two packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store, police said.

Responding officers located Frederick a short distance away and arrested him without incident. He was charged with robbery and weapon-related offenses and taken to the Ocean County Jail.

