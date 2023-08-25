Fair 77°

Man Trapped In Industrial Machinery Dies In Lakewood

First responders tried to save a man trapped in industrial machinery but the man died in Ocean County, authorities said.

10 Havenwood Court in Lakewood
10 Havenwood Court in Lakewood Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, emergency service personnel were dispatched to 10 Havenwood Court in reference to an unresponsive male, Lakewood police said.

Responders were able to free him and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

More details on the type of machinery or business were not released by police. A company named Cambridge Pavers is located at that address.

This investigation is ongoing and additional information may follow.   

