Man Trapped In Industrial Machinery Dies In Lakewood

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, emergency service personnel were dispatched to 10 Havenwood Court in reference to an unresponsive male, Lakewood police said.

Responders were able to free him and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

More details on the type of machinery or business were not released by police. A company named Cambridge Pavers is located at that address.

This investigation is ongoing and additional information may follow.

