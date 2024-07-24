Dion Marsh, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday, July 23 to 40 years in prison, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. He previously pleaded guilty to five counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of carjacking on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Marsh admitted to injuring five victims because they're Jewish, attempting to kill four of them with weapons.

"Enough is enough – hate-fueled attacks on the Orthodox Jewish community are abhorrent, unlawful, and contrary to our values as Americans," said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil rights division. "As we aggressively work to confront and eradicate antisemitic violence, we recognize the unique vulnerabilities faced by Orthodox Jews who are often targeted because of religious clothing and yarmulkes.

"The Justice Department will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute senseless hate crimes and we will protect people exercising their constitutional right to practice their religion."

According to court documents and statements, Marsh assaulted several Orthodox Jewish people throughout the Lakewood area on Friday, Apr. 8, 2022. All of his victims were wearing traditional Orthodox clothing and were attacked for their identity.

Investigators said a man was driving north on Arlington Avenue at around 1:10 p.m. when he was approached by Marsh who tried to get in his car. The driver sped away, but Marsh tried to reach through an open window and held on to the moving car for about a block before he let go of it.

About eight minutes later, Lakewood police responded to a carjacking report in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street. Officers said Marsh assaulted a "visibly identifiable" Orthodox man and drove off with his car.

At around 5:20 p.m. that day, another Orthodox man was crossing Kimball Road at the intersection of Central Avenue in Lakewood. Prosecutors said Marsh hit him with a different vehicle than the stolen one and the victim suffered minor injuries.

About five minutes after that, a 911 caller reported that a man tried to pull a boy into his car in the area of Carlton and Central avenues.

Lakewood police received a report of another man hit by a vehicle, also near Carlton and Central avenues, at around 6:06 p.m. The victim was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) in Neptune and released.

Officers found another Orthodox man stabbed in the chest near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road at around 6:55 p.m. Marsh was driving the vehicle stolen from the first victim and tried to hit the third victim who was walking.

Investigators said Marsh got out of the vehicle and stabbed the man in the chest with a knife. The victim was also treated at JSUMC and released.

Jackson Township police responded to a male pedestrian hit by a vehicle near Galassi Court at around 8:23 p.m. Marsh used the first victim's vehicle to hit another Orthodox man who suffered several broken bones and internal injuries.

The victim was treated at JSUMC, moved to a rehabilitation center, and eventually released.

"These victims were targeted by Marsh because of the way they were dressed, which is in accordance with their religious beliefs," said James Dennehy, special agent in charge of the FBI Newark field office. "They have that right in this country. Marsh, however, did not have the right and broke federal law, when he attacked, stabbed, and carjacked innocent people. The rise of hate crimes in our communities has become a noxious disease."

Police arrested Marsh at his Manchester Township home later in the evening. He's been held at the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Sellinger said Marsh's violent spree is an example of a rise in racist and antisemitic crimes in recent years.

"The sentence imposed today holds Marsh accountable for his brutal and hate-filled rampage," said Sellinger. "We have no higher priority than protecting the civil rights of our New Jersey residents."

A day after Marsh was arrested, the Anti-Defamation League released a statement condemning the attacks.

"More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community, and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region," said Scott Richman, regional director for the ADL in New York and New Jersey. "We recommit ourselves and our organization to working with government, educational institutions, interfaith and intergroup partners and law enforcement in order to achieve this goal.

"Jews should not be afraid to freely go about their business without living in fear that they will be targeted for violence. The past few years have seen far too many assaults against Jews.”

Marsh also pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism in Ocean County on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

