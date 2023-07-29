Man Pulled From Waters Of 'Clothing Optional' Beach Dies

The incident happened sometime before 12:30 p.m., at an unguarded section of Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook, according to National Park Service spokeswoman Daphne Yun.

CPR was performed, however, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the man was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Yun said.

No further details were provided.

Gunnison Beach was recently named one of the best secret beaches in America.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.