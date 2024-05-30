Man Found With Heroin, Meth, Cocaine, $333K In South Jersey Home: Prosecutors

Brandon O'Shea, 40, was facing 13 drug-related charges after a two-month investigation, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release on Thursday, May 30. Investigators identified a Brick Township home that O'Shea used to store cocaine and marijuana for drug sales.

The county prosecutor's office, along with police from Brick Township and Point Pleasant Beach, established surveillance on the home on Thursday, May 9. Officers pulled O'Shea over in his vehicle and arrested him shortly after he left the home.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the home, seizing about 100 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of methamphetamine, and eight grams of heroin. They also found more than five pounds of marijuana and THC products, along with $333,000 in cash.

O’Shea was charged with possession of one-half ounce or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of one-half ounce or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of five pounds or more of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of less than one-half ounce of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and financial facilitation.

O'Shea was brought to the Ocean County Jail and released on bail.

