Fair 66°

SHARE

Man Found Dead With Knife Near Body Believed Killed By Roommate In Jackson Township: Prosecutor

A Jackson Township man has been charged with murder in the death of his roommate, according to authorities in Ocean County.

Louis Gargiso

Louis Gargiso

Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Robert Sunris, 74, was found dead having suffering stab wounds, with a knife near his body, in a home on Maple Street just before 6 a.m. Friday, July 19,  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

Louis Gargiso, 38, is believed to have stabbed Sunris and was later charged with murder and weapons offenses, authorities said.

A post-mortem examination determined that Sunris’ death was a stab wound and the manner of his death was homicide.

Gargiso was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE