Man Found Dead With Knife Near Body Believed Killed By Roommate In Jackson Township: Prosecutor

Robert Sunris, 74, was found dead having suffering stab wounds, with a knife near his body, in a home on Maple Street just before 6 a.m. Friday, July 19, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

Louis Gargiso, 38, is believed to have stabbed Sunris and was later charged with murder and weapons offenses, authorities said.

A post-mortem examination determined that Sunris’ death was a stab wound and the manner of his death was homicide.

Gargiso was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.