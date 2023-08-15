Man Fires Weapon At Jersey Shore Police, Shoots Himself: Prosecutor

On Monday, Aug. 14, at approximately 8:40 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department received a 911 call from a female stating that she had been notified by her Ring doorbell camera that her ex-husband, identified as Corey Johnson, 28, of Brick Township, had broken into her residence on Judy Court.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed that upon receiving the notification, the female left her place of employment and was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when she arrived at the parking lot of her residence. Johnson, who had since exited the residence, pulled his motor vehicle in front of the female’s vehicle, thereby blocking her in, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A Brick Township Police Officer arrived on scene; as the Officer exited his vehicle, Johnson exited his own vehicle and fired one shot in the direction of the Officer, striking the windshield of the Officer’s vehicle, Billhimer said.

The Officer was uninjured. Immediately after firing the weapon at the Officer, Johnson turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head, Billhimer said. Responding Officers rendered aid to Johnson; he was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was listed in critical condition.

The matter remains an active and ongoing investigation under the direction of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

