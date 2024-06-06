Man Critically Injured When Two SUVs Crash Head-On In Manchester Township, Police Say

Manchester police responded to the head-on crash on Route 70 near milepost 34.5 at around 11:24 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, the department said in a news release. Officers found a white 2014 Acura MDX facing west in the eastbound lane and a black 2007 Ford Escape facing west in the wood line of the eastbound shoulder.

Investigators said the Acura was traveling west and the Ford was heading east on Route 70. The Acura crossed the center line to pass two vehicles and "entered the Ford’s path of travel."

The drivers tried to avoid crashing by swerving toward the eastbound shoulder but the SUVs struck each other on their front driver sides. The Ford spun clockwise and its front end also hit a tree off the road.

A 22-year-old man driving the Ford suffered "extensive injuries" and was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Police said he was listed in "critical but stable condition" at the Neptune hospital.

The 61-year-old Browns Mills man driving the Acura had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and their SUVs deployed their airbags.

Investigators were still looking into the crash but the main cause appeared to be the Acura driver trying to pass multiple vehicles, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.