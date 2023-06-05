Machete-Wielding Suspects Attack 3 Youths In Lakewood: Police

The attack occurred during a fight on Saturday, June 3 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Lakewood police said.

Police received a call from Monmouth Medical southern Campus stating that they had three stab wound victims, police said.

The juvenile victims reported that they and the suspects exited their vehicles at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue before a confrontation began.

The circumstances leading up to the confrontation are not clear, police said.

There was no indication at all that this was a hate crime, police said.

No arrests had been made.

Two of the victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The third victim was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson due to substantial blood loss, police said.

All were in stable condition on Monday, June 5.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Ocean County Prosecutors Office Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department 732-363-0200 or the Ocean County Prosecutors Office 732-929-2027.

