Little Egg Harbor Man Who Robbed Pharmacy With Knife Sentenced: Prosecutors

Christopher Hurley, 27, of Little Egg Harbor, was sentenced on Friday, June 7 to 12 years in state prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He pleaded guilty to robbery on Monday, Mar. 18.

Berkeley Township police responded to an armed robbery report at the Rite Aid on Route 9 on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Officers said a man entered the pharmacy, pointed a knife at a cashier, and demanded money.

Store employees gave the robber the cash draw and the robber left the scene. Investigators determined Hurley was the robbery suspect.

Toms River police arrested Hurley in an unrelated case on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. He was held in the Ocean County Jail and served the robbery complaint while in jail three days later.

Hurley will have to serve more than 10 years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

