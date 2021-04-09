Undercover 'Stranger Things' Star Gets Recognized By Toddlers Running Tables On Jersey Shore

Gaten Matarazzo may be in full disguise when he's bussing tables at a Jersey Shore restaurant, but he's still getting recognized.

The "Stranger Things" star, 18, revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this week how he began working at an undisclosed restaurant over the summer when he got a little too good at a video game.

When he first started, Matarazzo was fully incognito, "which was fun," he told the late night host.

The teen tucked all of his hair into a hat and had a sleeve-type face mask that covered his face so that only his eyes were showing, he said.

"And people still recognized me," said Matarazzo, noting he would change his voice and quickly drop the food.

"People would just look at me, squint and be like, are you Gaten Matarazzo? Three year-olds. Like, toddler people."

While it's not exactly clear where the teen is working, The Inquirer suggested it could be Bird & Betty's in Beach Haven, where many of his family members work.

"People who don't speak most words will look at me and be like, 'Dustin!'"

Shooting for the fourth season of "Stranger Things" came to a screeching halt due to COVID, but has since resumed, Matarazzo told Fallon.

The teen has most recently executive produced a new prank show called "Prank Encounters."

