Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Lifestyle

One Bite: Popular Jersey Shore Tomato Pie Exceeds Portnoy's Expectations

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Dave is at a very popular Jersey Shore pizza place, but it has to be remembered it is in the category of "Boardwalk Pizza".
Dave is at a very popular Jersey Shore pizza place, but it has to be remembered it is in the category of "Boardwalk Pizza". Video Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews

One bite, everybody knows the rules.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy during his first-ever trip to Seaside Heights stopped by popular pizzeria Maruca's Tomato Pies.

The shop had 100 reviews on Barstool's One Bite review app: Portnoy knew he had to go.

"This is a whole different category of pizza, it's called boardwalk pizza," the CEO said. "I think this is like, Snooki-Ville isn't it? This is what the hype is about."

Maruca's got its start by the four Maruca brothers in the 1950s, in Trenton.

"Anthony, Pasquale, Joseph, and Dominick Maruca realized after their father’s untimely death there was no real future in working the coal mines as he had for so many years," the eatery says on Facebook.

"They wanted to create a business with a real future, but little did they know just how successful they would be in standing the test of time."

And that they certainly did.

Located on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Maruca's is known for their trademark cheese and sauce swirls. 

What did Portnoy think?

"Better than I thought it was gonna be. I always expect boardwalk pizza to go down a point or two... but it's pretty good."

The pizza earned a 7.5/10 from Portnoy.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.