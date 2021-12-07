Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Passaic Judge Orders Man Detained For Sexually Assaulting 2 Prepubescent Children: Prosecutor
Lifestyle

Jersey Shore Township Holds 80th Annual Toy, Food, Kids' Clothing Drive

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Look for the bins for Jackson Township's 80th annual toy drive. Canned food and children's clothes are also collected for the holidays.
Look for the bins for Jackson Township's 80th annual toy drive. Canned food and children's clothes are also collected for the holidays. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jackson Police Department

There's still plenty of time to donate to Jackson Township's 80th annual Toy Drive. Also popular in recent years is the "Fill a Truck" event to collect toys. 

In addition to toys, police, firefighters and local businesses are collecting children's clothing and canned food.

Come out on Saturday Dec. 11 at ShopRite on North County Line Road  from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with your unwrapped gifts and donate a toy.

Look for collection bins at the following locations:

  • Jackson Police Headquarters,
  • Jackson Fire Station at Kierych Drive,
  • Jackson Fire Station at North New Prospect Road,
  • Jackson Town Hall,
  • ShopRite on North County Line Road,
  • Roskos Bagels,
  • Bartley Healthcare,
  • Farley's Ice Cream,
  • Quick Chek on Leesville Road,
  • Krauser's on Toms River Road,
  • Destino's Pizza, and, 
  • Mangia

For details, call 732-828-1111. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.