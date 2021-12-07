Jersey Shore Township Holds 80th Annual Toy, Food, Kids' Clothing Drive

There's still plenty of time to donate to Jackson Township's 80th annual Toy Drive. Also popular in recent years is the "Fill a Truck" event to collect toys.

In addition to toys, police, firefighters and local businesses are collecting children's clothing and canned food.

Come out on Saturday Dec. 11 at ShopRite on North County Line Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with your unwrapped gifts and donate a toy.

Look for collection bins at the following locations:

Jackson Police Headquarters,

Jackson Fire Station at Kierych Drive,

Jackson Fire Station at North New Prospect Road,

Jackson Town Hall,

ShopRite on North County Line Road,

Roskos Bagels,

Bartley Healthcare,

Farley's Ice Cream,

Quick Chek on Leesville Road,

Krauser's on Toms River Road,

Destino's Pizza, and,

Mangia

For details, call 732-828-1111.

