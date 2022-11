MTV's "Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren have revealed the gender of their second child.

Sorrentino, 40, and his wife, 37, will welcome their baby girl in January 2023, he said in a tweet that shows Lauren draped in a pink boa.

The pair welcomed their first child, Romeo, in May 2021.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.