Five New Tiger Cubs Born At Six Flags Wild Safari

Siberian tiger Nadya gave birth to an extremely rare litter of five furry cubs at Six Flags Wild Safari.

While most tiger births range from two to four cubs, this uncommon birth is also significant because as an endangered species, Nadya’s litter is equivalent to 1 percent of the world’s wild Siberian tiger population, park officials said.

Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, are critically endangered with an estimated wild population of only 500 due to poaching, hunting and habitat loss. As the largest cats in the world, they average 11 feet long with a three-foot tail. Despite originating from snowy regions such as Russia, China and North Korea where a white coat may help them blend in with their surroundings, they bear a bold orange and black coat with a unique stripe pattern. They are powerful, solitary carnivores.

“Nadya’s cubs help ensure the survival of this precious species for at least two more decades,” Six Flags Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer said. “At Six Flags, we aim to teach our guests about conservation, and we hope it inspires them to help preserve these and other amazing animals here on Earth.”

Six Flags Wild Safari doubled its Siberian tiger population with this most recent birth. Guests can see Nadya and four of her cubs in the safari’s Tigris Asiana section of the Drive-Thru Adventure in the coming weeks. The littlest cub will remain in the veterinary clinic for the next few months.

Click here for more photos and videos of the cubs with their mother.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.