Lead Actors Wanted For Horror Film Inspired By Popular Jackson Township Haunted House

The production staff for "Gravity Hill" posted on Backstage for several roles for actors from the Jackson Township area. The film is inspired by the Nightmare at Gravity Hill haunted house on Farmingdale Road.

The movie follows a group of teens who enter Gravity Hill but find a killer hiding among the attraction's actors.

"Once the film is completed, we will be submitting to a ton of horror film festivals as well as having multiple screenings," the posting said. "The real haunted house will also be helping to advertise the film through their website and social media."

The lead roles include Thomas, an 18-year-old high school senior who enjoys Halloween and haunted houses.

"The bravest one in his small group and thinks fast on his feet," Thomas' description said. "Leads him and his friends through the haunted attraction trying to get them all out safely once a killer starts murdering guests."

The other lead is another horror-loving high school senior named Emma.

"She thinks logically in any situation and will call you out when you or something isn’t right or is being stupid," Emma's description said. "Has the tendency to panic in the moment but tries her best to come up with realistic ideas on how to get out of the haunted attraction once a killer starts murdering guests."

The filmmakers are also looking for someone to play the killer, an anxious middle-aged man named Bruce.

"He has been working at the haunted attraction for 13 years since it first opened," Bruce's description said. "He is good friends with the manager and is considered a fan-favorite scarer. This is the first time he will be killing people as he has been forced to by the manager - all to try and gain more attention for the business."

Production crew members were also wanted like a photography director, camera assistant, sound mixer, and boom microphone operator. Filming will happen in late September and October during the days when Nightmare at Gravity Hill is closed.

The roles pay up to $3,900 for as much as 13 days of work. Filming will happen from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. since the movie happens at night.

You can click here to see the Backstage posting for "Gravity Hill".

