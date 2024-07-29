Lakewood Man Wanted For Brick Township Bank Robbery Turns Himself In, Police Say

Andrew Borbotko III, 44, was charged with second-degree robbery, the Brick Township Police Department said in a news release on Monday, July 29. He was wanted in the robbery at Santander Bank on Beaverson Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

Investigators said Borbotko entered the bank, demanded money from the teller, and ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. He reportedly didn't show any weapon in the robbery.

Brick police released surveillance photos of the suspect about seven hours after the robbery and an arrest warrant was issued for Borbotko on Friday, July 26. He eventually turned himself in and was held in the Ocean County Jail.

The FBI's Red Bank office, Pennsylvania State Police, county prosecutor's office, county sheriff's department, and Lakewood police helped in the investigation.

