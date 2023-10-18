Lakewood Man Indicted For GF's Murder: Prosecutor

The indictment of John Filistovich was in connection with the death of Betty Perry, 60, of Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On May 30, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a residence on Thornbury Court to conduct a welfare check on Betty Perry. Responding Officers made entry into the residence and found the deceased body of a female, later identified as Ms. Perry, on the floor of the bedroom.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that Filistovich and Ms. Perry had been living together and were in a dating relationship.

Further investigation revealed that a 2015 Hyundai Elantra belonging to Ms. Perry had been taken from the residence.

Later in the day, investigating Detectives received information that Maryland State Troopers had encountered Filistovich on the side of the road near Salisbury, Maryland, in the victim’s vehicle.

On May 31,the Ocean County Medical Examiner performed a post-mortem examination of Ms. Perry, and determined the cause of her death to be blunt force injuries to the head, neck, and chest with asphyxiation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.