Lakewood Man Hindered Arrest Of Another Man Who Fled Fatal Crash: Prosecutor

Emmanuel Rodriguez-Galindo also was charged with obstruction of justice on Thursday, July 27, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer

On Saturday, July 22, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Lakewood police responded to James Street for a serious motor vehicle crash. Police found that a 2007 Honda Civic struck a utility pole. Officers also discovered that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene of the crash, Billhiimer said.

Police found a critically injured male victim in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately died of his injuries, Billhimer said.

The investigation revealed that Angel Garcia-Rodriguez, 26, of Lakewood, was the operator of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that he fled the scene before police arrived, as reported by Daily Voice.

Garcia-Rodriguez was ultimately located at a residence in Lakewood and taken into custody without incident, Billhimer said.

Garcia-Rodriguez was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and endangering an injured victim, the prosecutor said.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the crash, it was determined by detectives that Rodriguez-Galindo picked up Garcia-Rodriguez after the crash and took him to his residence to avoid apprehension, Billhimer said.

It was also determined that Rodriguez-Galindo knowingly concealed the whereabouts of Garcia-Rodriguez from law enforcement officers, the prosecutor said.

Both men are being held in the Ocean County Jail.

