Lakewood Man Gets Prison Time For Selling Heroin: Prosecutor

An investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine by Dayewon Crockam in the Ocean County area between the months of January and September 2022 was conducted by Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit.

This cooperative investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being utilized by Crockam to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Sept. 16, 2022, Detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant on Crockam’s residence. Detectives observed that Crockam would frequent a neighboring residence; as such, Detectives secured the consent of the neighbor to search that residence.

Searches of both residences resulted in Detectives seizing approximately 2,750 wax folds of heroin/fentanyl, 18 grams of cocaine, a loaded 45 caliber handgun with a laser sight and drum-style extended magazine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $8,100 in United States currency, Billhimer said.

Crockam was taken into custody without incident at his residence, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

