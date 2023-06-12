Lakewood Man, 21, Indicted In Fatal DWI Crash: Prosecutor

Mordechai Berkowitz was charged with aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The crash caused the death of Juana Lopez-Hernandez, 44, a citizen of Mexico, and caused serious bodily injury to Maria Flores-Moreno, 35, of Jackson, Billhimer said.

On July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Lakewood police responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive.

Subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department determined that a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Berkowitz, was headed eastbound on South Lake Drive when it crossed over the double yellow. Berkowitz collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Rav4, operated by Flores-Moreno.

Blood samples taken from Berkowitz at the hospital and in furtherance of the investigation revealed that his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) at the time of the collision was .157 percent.

In the State of New Jersey, an operator of a motor vehicle is presumed to be over the legal limit for purposes of alcohol consumption where the operator’s BAC is .08 or greater.

Further investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit revealed that the vehicle operated by Berkowitz was traveling in excess of 90 miles-per-hour at the time of the crash.

