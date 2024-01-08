Footage from the outlet shows flames shooting from the scene shows flames ripping through the structure at Ocean Avenue (Route 88) near Monmouth Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordshire says the building was supposed to have been vacant for some time, however two people believed to have been squatters were injured and treated at a local hospital.

Emergency crews remained at the scene as of 8:45 p.m.

A caused was not immediately identified.

