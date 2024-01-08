Fair 33°

SHARE

Lakewood Lumbar Yard Fire

A fire tore through a Lakewood lumbar yard on Monday evening, Jan. 8, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

Lakewood lumbar yard fire

Lakewood lumbar yard fire

 Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Footage from the outlet shows flames shooting from the scene shows flames ripping through the structure at Ocean Avenue (Route 88) near Monmouth Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordshire says the building was supposed to have been vacant for some time, however two people believed to have been squatters were injured and treated at a local hospital.

Emergency crews remained at the scene as of 8:45 p.m.

A caused was not immediately identified.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE