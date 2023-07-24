Fair 77°

Lakewood Art Teacher Among Victims Of Toms River Condo Fire

The Lakewood community is rallying to support an art teacher who lost her home to a Toms River condo fire.

Fire at Ashley Antuna-Mayer's home in Lakewood on Saturday, July 15.
Jon Craig
Ashley Antuna-Mayer taught at Piner Elementary School in the Lakewood Public School District and is moving to Spruce Street Elementary School this school year, according to Meghan Dineen of Beachwood, who organized a GoFundMe

"One of our very own needs our help," Dineen wrote on the page. "On Saturday, July 15th, the Antuna family lost everything due to a fire at their home."

The Iverness Drive blaze left multiple families displaced.

"I am hoping that as a district we can come together to help out Ashley, her wife, and their child," Dineen said, "All funds collected will be given directly to Ashley to help her family restart their lives."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

