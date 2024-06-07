Lacey Township Man Admits To Racist Amazon Driver Threats, Illegally Growing Weed: Prosecutor

John Vincentini, 64, pleaded guilty in two separate cases on Friday, June 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He and his wife, 64-year-old Karen Vincentini, have been held in the Ocean County Jail since March.

John Vincentini pleaded guilty to bias intimidation after he was indicted back in June 2023. He was accused of threatening an Amazon delivery driver on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Investigators said John Vincentini asked why the driver was in the neighborhood. He was also accused of asking if the driver "understood that it was a racist neighborhood" and threatened to shoot him in the head.

In the other case, Lacey Township police received a report on Friday, Mar. 15 from people who said a package of marijuana was delivered to their home in a repurposed Amazon box. Investigators determined that John Vincentini delivered the box.

Police executed a search warrant on the Vincentinis' home on Thursday, Mar. 21. Officers seized about 10 pounds of marijuana, drug packaging and selling materials, two assault firearms, a rifle-style BB gun, and about $150,000 in cash.

John Vincentini pleaded guilty to possession of an assault firearm and possession of more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute. Prosecutors said he faces up to five years in prison.

Karen Vincentini was charged with manufacturing marijuana in a quantity of more than five pounds but less than 25 pounds, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of an assault firearm, and financial facilitation. Her charges remained pending.

John Vincentini was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, July 29.

