Jersey Shore Police Officer Had 100 Child Pornography Images: Prosecutor

John Kisch was arrested on Tuesday, June 13, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force received cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was uploading images of child pornography to the internet, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence as the location where the individual was uploading the images of child pornography.

That individual was ultimately identified as Kisch, Billhimer said.

Kisch is employed as a part time Class I Special Police Officer in Brick Township, the prosecutor said.

On June 13, detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant on Kisch’s residence in Brick Township.

As a result, detectives seized a desktop computer. A forensic examination of the computer by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit led to the discovery of more than 100 images of child pornography on the computer, Billhimer said.

Kisch was taken into custody at the residence.

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he was being held.

