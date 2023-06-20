Jersey Shore Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl: Prosecutor

Jehmar Barrett, of Lacey Township, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, June 19 in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman in Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On November 24, 2020, Toms River Township Police Officers responded to a residence on Alabama Avenue for a report of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, Officers discovered the body of the victim, who was already dead from an apparent drug overdose, Billhimer said.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system. It was determined through laboratory analysis that the controlled dangerous substance sold to the victim by Barrett – initially believed to be heroin – was, in fact, fentanyl, matching the fentanyl found in the victim’s system, the prosecutor said.

Based upon the toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office opined that the fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of her death.

On April 29, 2021, Barrett was charged in connection with the victim’s death.

On April 30, 2021, Barrett surrendered himself to Toms River Township Police Department Headquarters.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.