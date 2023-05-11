Jersey Shore Man, 59, Killed In Fire Caused By Smoking: Prosecutor

The cause of the fire was blamed on smoking, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Wednesday, May 10, at approximately 1:30 p.m., multiple fire companies from the Berkeley Township area were dispatched to a structure fire on Tortola Street in Berkeley Township.

A male victim was discovered on the floor in the residence, Billhimer said. The victim was transported to RWJ Community Medical Center in Toms River where he later succumbed to his injuries, he said.

An investigation determined that the fire originated on a recliner in the living room of the residence, and that the cause of the fire was accidental due to smoking, Billhimer said.

