Jersey Shore Hiker Collapses, Dies On Catskills Trail: Report

The man was identified by the Times Union as Ravi K. Vegiraju, 50, of Morganville.

The incident happened in Greene County in the hamlet of Lanesville around 8:50 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to officials with the Department of Conservation, the hiker collapsed on the Diamond Notch Trail in the Hunter-West Kill Wilderness Area. Members of Vegiraju's hiking group began CPR while another hiker called 911.

Two nearby EMTs began assisting with CPR on Vegiraju, but the CPR was unsuccessful, and Vegiraju died.

Forest Rangers assisted other first responders with carrying the victim to the trailhead where he was turned over to the coroner. The New York State Police is the lead agency in the death investigation.

