Jackson Township Teacher Who Molested Student, Had Victim's Nude Pics Indicted: Prosecutors

A Jackson Township teacher was indicted after being accused of molesting a student and having nude pictures of the victim, authorities said.

Andrew Fantasia, 27, of&nbsp;Beachwood, NJ, was accused of molesting a child on the property of Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Ocean County Jail
A grand jury indicted 27-year-old Andrew Fantasia of Beachwood on Thursday, June 20, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He was charged with possession of child pornography, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of criminal sexual contact, and official misconduct.

Investigators said Fantasia had "inappropriate sexual contact" with a student while on Jackson Memorial High School property between February and June 2023. Fantasia was employed as a teacher at Carl W. Goetz Middle School and club advisor at the high school. 

Fantasia was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, and he was brought to the Ocean County Jail. A search warrant was executed at his home and detectives seized several of his electronic devices.

A forensic analysis of the devices found nude pictures of the victim on Fantasia's cellphone. He was given additional charges through a warrant while he was in jail.

Fantasia has since been released on bail. 

