Huge Delays Reported On Garden State Parkway (Developing)

There was a two-mile delay on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

<p>Traffic jam at Barnegat Tolls</p>

 Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

Delays began at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 on the parkway southbound north of Exit 69 in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Traffic was jammed up from the exit to Route 532 (Waretown Road) to the Barnegat Tolls in Barnegat Township, 511nj.org reported.

It was not clear what was causing the delays although an unconfirmed report said a school bus crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

