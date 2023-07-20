High Fecal Bacteria Closes Seaside Heights' Hancock Avenue Beach: DEP

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection banned swimming at the beach off Hancock Avenue in Seaside Heights Borough after water samples showed high levels of colony forming units of enterococci.

The DEP retested the water at the beach on Wednesday and results were expected to be released Thursday afternoon, July 20.

Enterococci is a type of bacteria that indicates possible contamination in bathing water that can include human or animal waste.

Swimming in or making contact with polluted water can cause gastrointestinal or dermatological symptoms, the DEP says.

The contamination can be caused by stormwater runoff.

