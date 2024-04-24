Harold Galloway, 53, pleaded guilty to three charges on Monday, Apr. 22, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release. His guilty pleas were for possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of crack cocaine, certain person not to possess a firearm, and carjacking.

Lakewood detectives were on patrol near John Street on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, when they noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. Police saw possible drug activity near the vehicle and followed it after it left the area.

Police stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a gas station. As detectives tried to speak with the driver, he grabbed a bag from inside the vehicle, ran away from the gas station, crossed Route 9, and went into a wooded area near a vacant home.

The man also threw the bag as he ran away from police. Detectives eventually caught up with him and he was identified as Galloway.

Police also found the bag, which contained three knotted plastic bags with suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash. Galloway was arrested and released from the Ocean County Jail on bail.

About two years later, Lakewood police executed a search warrant at Galloway's motel room on Madison Avenue on Thursday, June 8, 2023, as part of a drug investigation. Detectives found two bundles of heroin, an undisclosed amount of oxycodone, and a .22 caliber gun.

Galloway was arrested and released from the county jail again on bail.

More than two months later, Lakewood officers responded to a reported carjacking on First Street at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Two men were sitting in a Ford F-150 when another man opened the rear passenger door, pulled out a revolver, and threatened the men.

The men got out of their pickup and the suspect drove away in it. Police identified Galloway as the suspect and detectives executed search warrants at two motel rooms where Galloway had been seen before and after the carjacking.

Galloway was found inside one of the rooms and arrested. Police recovered the victims' personal items in the other room and their pickup was found near the motel.

Galloway has been held in the county jail since his arrest. He'll remain there until his sentencing, which was scheduled for Friday, June 28.

Prosecutors said they're seeking 15 years in state prison for Galloway.

