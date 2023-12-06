Gunman Killed In Confrontation With Manchester Township Police

The officers had responded to a 911 call on Elizabeth Avenue in the Ocean County township shortly before 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Two of them fired their service weapons, fatally wounding, the gunman after finding him nearly 45 minutes later, the attorney general said Wednesday.

"A firearm was recovered near the subject," Platkin added.

The man's name was being withheld, at least for the time being.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, Platkin has said.

Once the investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) team is completed, the results will be presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” he said.

The panel will then render a ruling on whether the incident was handled appropriately.

Someone in the early weeks of the process, police body camera footage and images captured by area security cameras will be shared with the defendant’s family and then publicly released.

