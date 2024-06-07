Good Samaritan's Vehicle Stolen From I-195 Crash Scene In Jackson Township, State Police Say

A state police spokesperson said the driver saw a silver Volkswagen overturned on the side of I-195 East at around 3:47 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. The crash happened near milepost 21 in Jackson Township.

The good Samaritan got out of his vehicle to help the people in the Volkswagen. Two people then got in his vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Troopers said the Volkswagen had been stolen from Freehold. The good Samaritan's vehicle was found unoccupied in Galloway Township.

State police are continuing to investigate the case.

