Good Samaritan's Vehicle Stolen From I-195 Crash Scene In Jackson Township, State Police Say

A good Samaritan's vehicle was stolen after a driver stopped to help at a crash scene on Interstate 195 in Ocean County, authorities said.

The view east along Interstate 195 just east of Exit 21 in Jackson Township, Ocean County, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Famartin
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

A state police spokesperson said the driver saw a silver Volkswagen overturned on the side of I-195 East at around 3:47 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. The crash happened near milepost 21 in Jackson Township.

The good Samaritan got out of his vehicle to help the people in the Volkswagen. Two people then got in his vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Troopers said the Volkswagen had been stolen from Freehold. The good Samaritan's vehicle was found unoccupied in Galloway Township.

State police are continuing to investigate the case.

