Former Treasurer Stole $100K From Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company: Prosecutor

Salvatore Umek, 45, of Point Pleasant Beach, was charged with theft in connection with his former position with Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company Number 2, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

An investigation revealed that between February 2019 and November 2021, Umek unlawfully transferred funds from the organization’s bank account to pay off personal credit card debt totaling approximately $100,000, Billhimer said.

Umek also transferred an undisclosed sum of money directly into his personal bank account, and used the funds for his own benefit, the prosecutor said.

On Wednesday, July 12, Umek surrendered himself to Point Pleasant Beach Police Headquarters.

He was processed and served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming court appearance.

