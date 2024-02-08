Former Toms River Track Star Diego Rodriguez Garibaldi Dies Following Crash, 19

A GoFundMe page was created in the memory of Diego Rodriguez Garibaldi, who died on Friday, Jan. 26 at 19 years old, according to his obituary.

The memorial fundraiser was created after a car crash sent Rodriguez Garibaldi to the hospital. Details in the crash were not immediately available.

The GoFundMe page raised more than $28,500 from at least 500 donations as of Thursday, Feb. 8.

"Your overwhelming support has meant the world to his family during this challenging time," the fundraiser page said. "We are grateful for the love and generosity shown. In Diegos's memory, we will be passing along the funds raised to Diego’s family to cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and other related costs."

Diego's obituary said he graduated from Toms River North High School, where he was a captain of the cross country and track and field teams, as well as a former soccer player. Rodriguez Garibaldi was last working in construction in Philadelphia.

Diego was known for being a happy person with a great sense of humor.

"The moment you would talk to him, the whole room would light up, his smile would get brighter and brighter and his laughter would fill the room," his obituary said. "There wasn't a day that went by where he wasn't joking around or making you smile. Diego always made sure to enjoy every moment that he was given, and never took a second for granted.

"He affected countless lives with his kind, genuine, happy, loving self always making sure those around him were okay. He was the glue of our family, a role model to not just us but to everyone around him and a young man who left us too soon but leaves behind a lifetime of memories for those who knew and loved him."

A funeral mass for Rodriguez Garibaldi was held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Toms River on Monday, Feb. 5.

