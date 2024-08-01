Former Toms River HS Pitchers Become Teammates On Yankees — For A New York Minute

The New York Yankees traded for Chicago Cubs pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. on Wednesday, July 31, sending infielder Ben Cowles and pitcher Jack Neely to the Windy City. The right-hander is the nephew of Al Leiter, a three-time World Series champion who pitched for the New York Mets and Yankees.

The former New Jersey Institute of Technology player was 2-4 in 41 appearances for the Cubs in 2024. He struck out 55 batters and had an earned run average of 4.23 in 38.1 innings.

The Leiter trade came on the same day Ron Marinaccio was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 27-year-old wasn't used in the bullpen during the Yankees' 6-5 win at the Philadelphia Phillies before he was sent back to Scranton.

The former University of Delaware right-hander has 13 appearances for the Yankees so far in 2024, with his last time on the mound in a 17-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, June 20. Marinaccio has 19 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.84 in 19 innings.

The Yankees' acquisition of Leiter Jr. was one of several moves by the Bronx Bombers at the MLB trade deadline. New York also traded for former Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who hit four home runs in his first three games wearing pinstripes.

The Yankees next play the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Aug. 2.

