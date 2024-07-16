Partly Cloudy 96°

Forest Fire Erupts At Warren Grove Air To Ground Range

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service was on scene of a wildfire that erupted at a 9,400-acre munitions facility after a morning of testing, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon, July 16.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service (file photo).

The NJ Forest Fire Service was called to the Warren Grove Air to Ground Range in Ocean County at approximately 2:45 p.m., they said in a post to Facebook.

The Little Egg Harbor Police Department this morning warned of "activity" at the 9,400-acre range in Ocean County. 

Some were speculating that loud booms heard and felt across New York and New Jersey were a result of something at the range. Nothing official had been confirmed as of 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

