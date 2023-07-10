First Watch, Shake Shack Coming To Brick Commons

A new site for the restaurants will be constructed adjacent to the main part of the property.

“Brick Commons is a highly trafficked destination with fantastic proximity to the Jersey Shore’s beach destinations,” said Justin Lustig, vice president of leasing for Urban Edge Properties.

First Watch is well-known in the daytime dining sector, winning numerous awards for its chef-driven menu of brunch favorites and seasonal specialties.

Shake Shack brings one of the country’s most popular burger concepts to the area for the first time.

Shake Shack’s food is always made-to-order, and the Brick Commons Shack will serve up all the classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and the new Veggie Burger and Non-Dairy offerings.

“Ever since we opened the doors to our first New Jersey restaurant in Union four years ago, First Watch has seen just how responsive customers are to our fresh take on breakfast, brunch and lunch, so we cannot wait to bring that experience to more of our neighbors in Brick in the coming year,” said Robert Botelho, vice president of operations at First Watch.

Anchored by ShopRite and Kohl’s, the shopping center underwent a façade upgrade in 2018 and recently welcomed Round Pie Pizza Company to the property. Marshalls, Old Navy, Sephora, and a diverse array of small shops round out the tenant roster, including fast casual restaurants, personal care, and fitness.

