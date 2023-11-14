Fire Breaks Out At Brick Rehabilitation Center, 3 Injured

The blaze at Willow Springs Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center at 1049 Burnt Tavern Road was reported at 5:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 in a second-floor room, Brick Fire Department said on Facebook.

Two residents of the Applewood room and a staff member suffered minor injuries and were brought to an area hospital, fire officials said.

All the center's other occupants were moved safely by firefighters, police and EMS units, they said.

The fire, which started in a light fixture, didn’t spread to other rooms at the 148-bed center, they said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes of their arrival.

The rehab center resumed normal operations afterward.

