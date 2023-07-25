Fatal Ocean County Fire Was Sparked By 'Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials'

The 8:30 p.m. blaze on Monday, July 24 on Laketree Court was caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

When firefighters arrived, parts of the first and second floors of the home had collapsed into the basement, and it was deemed unsafe to continue the fire investigation until daylight hours. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

During the investigation, the body of a male victim was found within the collapsed area of the structure. The victim's body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for a post-mortem examination and identification.

