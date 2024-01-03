The first meteor shower of 2024, the Quadrantids, is expected to be visible overnight Wednesday, Jan. 3 and peak in the early in the morning hours on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The American Meteor Society says the best time to catch a falling star in North America will be between 1 and 5 a.m.

Astronomers consider the Quadrantids as one of the best annual meteor showers. NASA says between 60 and 200 meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.

Quadrantids are known for their bright fireball meteors and short peaks. While most meteor showers have a peak of up to two days, Quadrantids peak for only a few hours.

The American Meteor Society also says the half-full moon will interfere with seeing the meteor shower a bit. You can make it easier to see the shower by blocking the moon with a tree or building.

NASA also says you should stay away from city or tree lights to improve your chances of seeing the Quadrantids. Be sure to lie down with your feet facing northeast and allow your eyes about 30 minutes to adapt to the dark.

You also should be prepared for the cold winter temperatures with a sleeping bag or blanket.

