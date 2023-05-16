Driver, 59, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

On Friday, May 12 at 5:48 p.m., the woman was driving a 2013 Volvo at the intersection of Longsamp and Route 539 in Plumsted Township, police said.

As she entered the intersection, a 2021 Sliver Nissan that was driven by a 40-year-old man from Princeton was traveling south on Route 539.

As the Volvo entered the intersection, the Silver Nissan collied into the Volvo, police said.

The man was taken to Jersey Shore Trauma and the woman was taken to Monmouth Medical southern campus.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Names had not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Plumsted Patrol Officer Picinic at 609-758-7185.

