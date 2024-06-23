Dive Teams Pull Victim From Manchester Pond In 2nd Possible Drowning In 12 Hours

This time, in one of the ponds off of Whitesbog Road in Manchester Township, responders said.

According to the Whiting Fire Department, dive teams responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, on reports of a victim submerged in one of the ponds.

The victim was subsequently found by members of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company and transferred to RWJBarnabas Health paramedics, the fire department said.

The victim's condition was unclear. Manchester police did not return Daily Voice's requests for comment placed Sunday afternoon.

The evening incident came hours after a 33-year-old Crystal Lake trespasser suffered a muscle cramp and drowned, as reported by Daily Voice.

