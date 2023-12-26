Fair 35°

SHARE

Crash Closes Route 88 In Brick Township: DOT

A crash investigation closed all lanes of Route 88 in Brick Township Tuesday evening, Dec. 26, the NJDOT website says.

Brick Township Police

Brick Township Police

 Photo Credit: Brick Township
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on the eastbound side near Jack Martin Boulevard, the DOT said.

A 10 minute delay was being reported as of 8:55 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE