Crash Closes Jackson Township Road For Several Hours, Police Say

East Veterans Highway was shut down between South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road, the Jackson Township Police Department said in a Facebook post at 2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Traffic was also blocked from Pitney Lane onto East Veterans Highway. Officers said the road would be closed for several hours.

Police haven't said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Residents living in the area near the crash can notify officers directing traffic to get access to their homes.

