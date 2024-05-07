Christopher Green, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, May 1, the Lakewood Police Department said in a news release. He was wanted in the string of burglaries in Lakewood and Toms River from Saturday, Mar. 30 to Saturday, Apr. 6.

Investigators identified homes in Toms River and Neptune associated with Green, along with several vehicles. He was also believed to be armed with a gun during at least one burglary.

Police executed several search warrants and found items taken in several of the burglaries. Officers also seized four guns, including an AR-15 and a submachine gun.

Green was facing 17 charges, including first-degree robbery, second-degree armed burglary, conspiracy, and several weapons offenses. He was held at the Ocean County Jail.

State prison records said Green was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, for robbery and four other charges in Middlesex County. He was released on parole on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Green was held in state prison again from Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, to Monday, July 31, 2023, for a parole violation.

