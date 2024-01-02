The NJ Lottery says the first ticket was for the drawing on Monday, Dec. 25, and it was purchased at the 7-Eleven store on Radio Road in Little Egg Harbor Township. The winning numbers were 5-12-20-24-29 and the Powerball was 4.

The second $50,000 ticket was for the drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and it was sold at Pick-It Plus Cards & Gifts on West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. The winning numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball was 5.

A winning ticket sold in Michigan matched all the numbers on the Powerball's first 2024 drawing, which was held on New Year's Day. The jackpot is worth an estimated $842 million. Those winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 and Powerball was 1.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 3, and the estimated jackpot is $20 million.

