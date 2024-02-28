Children Ambushed Gym Class With Toy Guns In Toms River, Hitting 26 Students: Police

Officers received a report of 26 students at Toms River Intermediate School South who were shot by Orbeez guns at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, the Beachwood Police Department said in a news release. It happened while the students were walking around an outdoor track during gym class.

Orbeez guns or blasters are powerful water guns that shoot out small, colorful beads instead of water. Police nationwide have warned parents and schools about the "Orbeez challenge," which encourages people to shoot at others with the gel-ball toy weapons.

The gym class students were brought back inside and school nurses checked for injuries. None of the 26 students hit by the Orbeez beads were seriously injured.

Police found the suspected children in Beachwood and officers seized three Orbeez guns from their vehicle. They were charged with harassment and fourth-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Beachwood police also received a report of a separate incident involving the four children at a home on Mizzen Avenue. The victim reported being struck in the leg but wasn't seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or video should call Beachwood police at 732-286-6000, ext. 100.

